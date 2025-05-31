Saudi Arabia and Qatar Unite to Boost Syria's Economy

In a significant diplomatic development, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, announced that Saudi Arabia and Qatar will jointly provide financial support to state employees in Syria. The decision was confirmed during a press conference with Syria's Foreign Minister, Asaad al-Shibani, in Damascus.

The announcement follows a recent surprising move by the United States to lift sanctions on Syria's government. This decision was reportedly made at the request of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, further solidifying Riyadh's influential role in Middle Eastern geopolitics. Meanwhile, the European Union has also lifted economic sanctions on Syria, with Saudi Arabia playing an instrumental part in this diplomatic shift.

Prince Faisal disclosed that his visit included discussions to enhance bilateral relations, encompassing various sectors such as energy, agriculture, and infrastructure. The Syrian leadership, under Ahmed al-Sharaa, is keen on rebuilding the nation's economy with Gulf nations' aid and establishing stronger ties with both Arab and Western nations following these diplomatic advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)