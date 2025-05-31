Gaza Negotiates Ceasefire as Aid Crisis Worsens

In a bid to address the mounting humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Hamas is negotiating changes to the latest U.S. ceasefire proposal. The adjustments sought by the group focus on ensuring US guarantees, the timing of hostage releases, aid delivery, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

However, desperation among Palestinians has intensified, as evidenced by the interception of food trucks meant to deliver aid. The World Food Programme reported that organized groups offloaded and distributed the contents before reaching their intended destinations, highlighting the dire straits endured by Gaza's residents amid the Israeli blockade.

Despite a temporary easing, the blockade's prolonged effects have driven the population to the brink of famine, complicating aid distribution. With the conflict persisting, the United Nations and other organizations struggle to provide enough relief, while new logistical operations attempt to navigate the chaotic landscape of aid delivery.

