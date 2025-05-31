Operation Sindoor: A New Red Line Against Terror
Gen Anil Chauhan announced that Operation Sindoor has established a new red line against terrorism and taught adversaries valuable lessons. The operation retaliated to the Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terror infrastructures in Pakistan. Emphasizing innovation, Chauhan highlighted emerging warfare domains and stressed India's commitment to global peace.
In a bold statement, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan declared that India's Operation Sindoor has marked a 'new red line' against terrorism, hoped to impart crucial lessons to adversaries at an event under the Shangri-La Dialogue. The operation was launched to retaliate against the tragic Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, killing 26.
The four-day military action targeted terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, pushing the nuclear-armed nations to the brink of conflict before reaching a truce on May 10. Responding to queries on strategic stability, Chauhan advised that mutual understanding is essential for progress in India-Pakistan relations.
The CDS emphasized India's innovation in warfare, utilizing indigenous and international platforms for precision attacks. During the dialogue, Chauhan discussed evolving conflict domains, stressing the need for defense ingenuity and underscoring India's dedication to global peace. He also addressed the future integration of theater commands as part of defense modernization.
