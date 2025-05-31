Left Menu

UDF's Aryadan Shoukath Declares Assets Amidst Criminal Files

Aryadan Shoukath, candidate in the Nilambur bypoll, declared assets exceeding Rs 8 crore. His affidavit reveals significant movable and immovable property, alongside existing liabilities. Shoukath encounters legal challenges, including two criminal cases tied to alleged conspiracy and unlawful assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 31-05-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 22:42 IST
assets
  • Country:
  • India

In the Nilambur Assembly bypoll, UDF's Aryadan Shoukath disclosed assets surpassing Rs 8 crore in his election affidavit. These include non-agricultural land and a residential building, alongside his wife's holdings of gold and properties.

Shoukath's financial statement, however, shows liabilities such as loans from banks exceeding Rs 71 lakh. His wife's financial obligations also reach nearly Rs 1.5 crore. Despite financial affluence, Shoukath declares no vehicle ownership.

Complicating the campaign, Shoukath faces legal troubles from two criminal cases. One involves an alleged 2020 conspiracy against former Nilambur MLA P V Anvar, and another relates to a 2017 unlawful assembly incident. The murder conspiracy case is still under investigation, with trials underway for the riots charge.

