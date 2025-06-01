Influential Activist Pirzada Amin Joins Congress

On Saturday, the Congress party welcomed Pirzada Amin, a noted social activist from West Bengal, into its fold. His joining was announced by AICC general secretary and West Bengal in-charge Ghulam Ahmed Mir, alongside Pawan Khera, chairman of the party's media and publicity department, state Congress president Subhankar Sarkar, and state Mahila Congress president Subrata Dutta.

During the announcement, Pawan Khera highlighted the extensive influence of Amin's family across West Bengal, Odisha, and Tripura. Amin's family is renowned for its role in the Muslim renaissance, addressing community injustices, promoting education, and contributing to the establishment of hospitals and technical institutes.

Expressing his gratitude to the Congress leadership for their trust, Amin emphasized the party's inclusive approach, stating it is a party without discrimination. Ghulam Ahmed Mir commended Amin's family for their long-standing commitment to societal service.

(With inputs from agencies.)