Delhi Chief Minister Marks 100 Days with Spiritual Retreat
Celebrating her first 100 days in office, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta undertakes a spiritual journey to Uttarakhand. During the visit, she plans to partake in religious activities such as a holy dip in the Ganges and inaugural events, amid her administration's recent political successes.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated her first 100 days in office with a spiritual getaway to Uttarakhand. The trip aims to blend official duties with personal rejuvenation.
On Sunday, Gupta visited Haridwar for a holy dip in the Ganges. She also inaugurated a dharamshala and participated in Ganga 'aarti' in Rishikesh, adding spiritual and cultural dimensions to her visit.
As she concludes her trip with a possible visit to Kedarnath on Monday, Gupta reflects on her political victory. Her government marks a significant chapter for the BJP in Delhi, having returned to power after 27 years with a strong electoral mandate in February.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Miraculous Escape: AIIMS Rishikesh Heli Ambulance Crash-Lands Safely in Kedarnath
Bangladeshi Woman Arrested Amidst Verification Drive in Haridwar
Rishikesh on Alert: Monitoring Covid-19 Amid Chardham Yatra
BJP MLA Adesh Chauhan Convicted in 16-Year-Old Haridwar Assault Case
Devotees Flock to Haridwar for Sacred Somvati Amavasya Dip