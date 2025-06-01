Left Menu

Delhi Chief Minister Marks 100 Days with Spiritual Retreat

Celebrating her first 100 days in office, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta undertakes a spiritual journey to Uttarakhand. During the visit, she plans to partake in religious activities such as a holy dip in the Ganges and inaugural events, amid her administration's recent political successes.

Updated: 01-06-2025 09:35 IST
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated her first 100 days in office with a spiritual getaway to Uttarakhand. The trip aims to blend official duties with personal rejuvenation.

On Sunday, Gupta visited Haridwar for a holy dip in the Ganges. She also inaugurated a dharamshala and participated in Ganga 'aarti' in Rishikesh, adding spiritual and cultural dimensions to her visit.

As she concludes her trip with a possible visit to Kedarnath on Monday, Gupta reflects on her political victory. Her government marks a significant chapter for the BJP in Delhi, having returned to power after 27 years with a strong electoral mandate in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

