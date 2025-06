India's Diplomatic Mission to Spain: Uniting Against Terrorism

An all-party delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, embarked on a diplomatic mission to Spain. The three-day visit aims to discuss India's zero-tolerance stance against terrorism with the Spanish government, Indian diaspora, and civil society groups.

The initiative is a response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, and is part of India's broader diplomatic outreach. The delegation's mission is to promote stronger international cooperation to combat global terrorism, highlighting a united national consensus across India's political spectrum.

This visit is one of seven multi-party delegations sent to various capitals worldwide, focusing on emphasizing Pakistan's ties to terrorism. The diplomatic engagement comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, following India's precise military strikes on terror infrastructures after the Pahalgam incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)