Political Dynamics Unravel in Nilambur By-Election

V D Satheesan, opposition leader in Kerala, accuses the ruling CPI(M) and BJP of a collaborative strategy during the Nilambur by-election. He suggests that the BJP’s candidate selection aims to split UDF votes. Satheesan is confident in the UDF's preparedness and criticizes internal party dealings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-06-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 13:42 IST
In a fiery accusation, V D Satheesan, the opposition leader in Kerala's assembly, claimed a clandestine alliance between the ruling CPI(M) and the BJP in the upcoming Nilambur assembly by-election. His comments center on the BJP's controversial candidate nomination move aimed at dividing UDF votes.

The BJP nominated Mohan George, a member of the Kerala Congress - a UDF ally - as their candidate. Satheesan labeled it as a strategy to disrupt UDF's vote bank. Meanwhile, internal rifts surfaced as both BJP and CPI(M) face criticism over alleged corruption in National Highway projects.

Furthermore, Satheesan addressed intra-party challenges, rebuking Youth Congress president Rahul Mamkoottathil for failed negotiations with Trinamool's P V Anvar. Despite controversies, Satheesan expressed confidence in the UDF's organizational strength, forecasting victory in the June 19 by-election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

