Sibling Saga: Tej Pratap Yadav's Expulsion Drama In RJD

In a dramatic turn of events, Tej Pratap Yadav has broken his silence following his expulsion from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), a party headed by his father, Lalu Prasad. Yadav claims a conspiracy aims to estrange him from his younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav.

The former Bihar Minister, who was ousted a week earlier, expressed his frustrations on his social media platform, referencing 'Jaichand' as a symbol for traitors. Utilizing Mahabharata allegories, Yadav warned those hoping to see a fracture between him and his successful sibling. Despite the turmoil, he assured his support for his brother, urging Tejashwi to watch over their family.

Yadav's expulsion follows a controversy involving a purported relationship with a woman named Anushka, which he later dismissed as a result of a hacked Facebook account. Amid these personal battles, Yadav's political future remains under scrutiny, especially with the upcoming Bihar elections led by Tejashwi Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)