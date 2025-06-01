Sibling Saga: Tej Pratap Yadav's Expulsion Drama In RJD
Tej Pratap Yadav, recently expelled from the RJD, alleges a conspiracy to create a rift between him and his brother Tejashwi Yadav. He pledges to expose these plotters while reaffirming his loyalty to his family. His expulsion follows controversies involving his personal life and occurs just before Bihar's assembly polls.
In a dramatic turn of events, Tej Pratap Yadav has broken his silence following his expulsion from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), a party headed by his father, Lalu Prasad. Yadav claims a conspiracy aims to estrange him from his younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav.
The former Bihar Minister, who was ousted a week earlier, expressed his frustrations on his social media platform, referencing 'Jaichand' as a symbol for traitors. Utilizing Mahabharata allegories, Yadav warned those hoping to see a fracture between him and his successful sibling. Despite the turmoil, he assured his support for his brother, urging Tejashwi to watch over their family.
Yadav's expulsion follows a controversy involving a purported relationship with a woman named Anushka, which he later dismissed as a result of a hacked Facebook account. Amid these personal battles, Yadav's political future remains under scrutiny, especially with the upcoming Bihar elections led by Tejashwi Yadav.
