Left Menu

Sibling Saga: Tej Pratap Yadav's Expulsion Drama In RJD

Tej Pratap Yadav, recently expelled from the RJD, alleges a conspiracy to create a rift between him and his brother Tejashwi Yadav. He pledges to expose these plotters while reaffirming his loyalty to his family. His expulsion follows controversies involving his personal life and occurs just before Bihar's assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 01-06-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 16:47 IST
Sibling Saga: Tej Pratap Yadav's Expulsion Drama In RJD
Tej Pratap Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Tej Pratap Yadav has broken his silence following his expulsion from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), a party headed by his father, Lalu Prasad. Yadav claims a conspiracy aims to estrange him from his younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav.

The former Bihar Minister, who was ousted a week earlier, expressed his frustrations on his social media platform, referencing 'Jaichand' as a symbol for traitors. Utilizing Mahabharata allegories, Yadav warned those hoping to see a fracture between him and his successful sibling. Despite the turmoil, he assured his support for his brother, urging Tejashwi to watch over their family.

Yadav's expulsion follows a controversy involving a purported relationship with a woman named Anushka, which he later dismissed as a result of a hacked Facebook account. Amid these personal battles, Yadav's political future remains under scrutiny, especially with the upcoming Bihar elections led by Tejashwi Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025