BJP Criticizes Arrest of Influencer Sharmishta Panoli in West Bengal

The BJP has condemned the West Bengal government for arresting influencer Sharmishta Panoli. They claim the Trinamool Congress is targeting her to please its vote bank. Panoli was arrested for a video with communal remarks. BJP leader Amit Malviya accused the government of selective law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 17:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly criticized the West Bengal government following the arrest of influencer Sharmishta Panoli, accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress of targeting the "young Hindu woman" to appease its vote bank.

Panoli, 22, was detained by West Bengal Police in Gurugram for allegedly uploading a video with communal commentary, claiming Bollywood actors were silent on Operation Sindoor. A Kolkata court ordered her into judicial custody until June 13, citing charges of promoting enmity and inciting communal unrest.

BJP co-incharge for West Bengal Amit Malviya condemned the arrest, citing alleged appeasement politics. Malviya pointed out Panoli had deleted the video and publicly apologized. "Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself has made more divisive statements," he argued, questioning the selective enforcement of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

