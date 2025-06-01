Ukraine Heads to Istanbul for Crucial Peace Talks
Ukraine is set to send a delegation to Istanbul on Monday for direct peace talks with Russia, as announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will lead the talks aimed at safeguarding Ukraine's independence and citizens.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that a delegation will be dispatched to Istanbul for direct peace negotiations with Russia starting on Monday. This move marks a significant step in addressing the ongoing conflict and its implications on the region.
Zelenskyy confirmed via Telegram that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will head the Ukrainian delegation in these critical discussions. The aim is to explore potential pathways to a peaceful resolution while maintaining the nation's sovereignty and ensuring the safety of its people.
As tensions continue to simmer, Ukraine's leadership is amplifying efforts to secure peace and stability through dialogue, emphasizing their commitment to protect national interests and citizens.
