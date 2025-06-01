Ukraine Heads to Istanbul for Crucial Peace Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that a delegation will be dispatched to Istanbul for direct peace negotiations with Russia starting on Monday. This move marks a significant step in addressing the ongoing conflict and its implications on the region.

Zelenskyy confirmed via Telegram that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will head the Ukrainian delegation in these critical discussions. The aim is to explore potential pathways to a peaceful resolution while maintaining the nation's sovereignty and ensuring the safety of its people.

As tensions continue to simmer, Ukraine's leadership is amplifying efforts to secure peace and stability through dialogue, emphasizing their commitment to protect national interests and citizens.