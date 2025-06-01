Left Menu

Political Shift: AAP Leader Karwal Joins Congress Before Ludhiana West Bypoll

In a strategic move ahead of the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll, Aam Aadmi Party's Kamaljit Singh Karwal switches allegiance to the Congress, accompanied by two former councillors. This political shift underscores a perceived trend of waning support for AAP, suggesting a resurgence for Congress in Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 01-06-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 19:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Kamaljit Singh Karwal, a prominent leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has defected to the Congress alongside two former councillors. This comes ahead of the crucial Ludhiana West assembly bypoll, causing ripples in the political landscape of Punjab.

Karwal, who previously contested the 2022 assembly elections from Ludhiana's Atam Nagar seat on a Congress ticket, rejoined his former party with councillors Gurpreet Singh Gopi Gill and Ranjit Singh Ubbi. The induction ceremony, marked by the presence of former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, suggests strategic moves to consolidate Congress' position in the upcoming bypoll.

The bypoll has taken on heightened significance following the vacancy left by the late AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi. Scheduled for June 19, the bypoll's outcome is poised to indicate political realignments in Punjab as Congress predicts a broader comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

