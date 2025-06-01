Dilip Ghosh Sparks Debate with Absence from Key BJP Events
Dilip Ghosh, senior BJP leader, was notably absent from critical BJP meetings, raising eyebrows about his allegiance after a recent encounter with West Bengal's Chief Minister. As speculation grows about his party standing, Ghosh maintains his integrity and focus on grassroots work, brushing off political exclusion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-06-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 20:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh's absence from crucial party gatherings has stirred political waters, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking the stage without him.
The spotlight intensified following Ghosh's meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Jagannath Temple, leading to whispers of alleged fraternization.
Despite the speculation, Ghosh, a former state BJP chief, remains unfazed, standing firm on his commitment to the party's grassroots efforts while dismissing fears of isolation within party ranks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
