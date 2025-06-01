Dilip Ghosh Sparks Debate with Absence from Key BJP Events

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh's absence from crucial party gatherings has stirred political waters, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking the stage without him.

The spotlight intensified following Ghosh's meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Jagannath Temple, leading to whispers of alleged fraternization.

Despite the speculation, Ghosh, a former state BJP chief, remains unfazed, standing firm on his commitment to the party's grassroots efforts while dismissing fears of isolation within party ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)