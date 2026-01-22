Left Menu

West Bengal Teacher Recruitment: A New Dawn Amidst Controversy

The West Bengal School Service Commission has released a merit list for hiring 12,445 assistant teachers for higher secondary education. Despite previous invalidations by the Supreme Court, many teachers found placements. Transparency and fairness guided the recruitment process amidst ongoing scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-01-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 14:58 IST
West Bengal Teacher Recruitment: A New Dawn Amidst Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has unveiled a merit list aimed at hiring 12,445 assistant teachers for state-aided higher secondary schools. This comes after the body conducted the 2nd State Level Selection Test (SLST) in September, despite prior job invalidations by a Supreme Court ruling.

Scheduled interviews will occur from January 27 to January 30 in Kolkata, Jhargram, and Jalpaiguri. While the recruitment fills positions for higher secondary classes, the secondary classes have 23,212 vacancies yet to be filled. The recruitment process is under intense scrutiny due to past controversies.

Rupa Karmakar of the Deserving Teachers Forum expressed concerns about transparency, acknowledging many 'untainted' colleagues on waiting lists. A WBSSC official maintains that the process adheres to the court's transparency directives, aiming to restore confidence among all applicants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dominance in the Skies: Operation Sindoor Takes Center Stage

Dominance in the Skies: Operation Sindoor Takes Center Stage

 India
2
Sterling Gains as UK Economic Data Fuels Bank of England Rate Speculations

Sterling Gains as UK Economic Data Fuels Bank of England Rate Speculations

 Global
3
Construction Mishap: Arrests Made in Noida Trench Tragedy

Construction Mishap: Arrests Made in Noida Trench Tragedy

 India
4
Reviving the 'Golden Era': China and UK's Renewed Focus on Economic Cooperation

Reviving the 'Golden Era': China and UK's Renewed Focus on Economic Cooperat...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026