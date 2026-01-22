West Bengal Teacher Recruitment: A New Dawn Amidst Controversy

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has unveiled a merit list aimed at hiring 12,445 assistant teachers for state-aided higher secondary schools. This comes after the body conducted the 2nd State Level Selection Test (SLST) in September, despite prior job invalidations by a Supreme Court ruling.

Scheduled interviews will occur from January 27 to January 30 in Kolkata, Jhargram, and Jalpaiguri. While the recruitment fills positions for higher secondary classes, the secondary classes have 23,212 vacancies yet to be filled. The recruitment process is under intense scrutiny due to past controversies.

Rupa Karmakar of the Deserving Teachers Forum expressed concerns about transparency, acknowledging many 'untainted' colleagues on waiting lists. A WBSSC official maintains that the process adheres to the court's transparency directives, aiming to restore confidence among all applicants.

