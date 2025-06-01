Greta Thunberg Sets Sail to Break Gaza Siege

Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg and 11 activists will embark on a voyage aboard the sailing boat Madleen, aiming to challenge and break Israel's siege of Gaza. The initiative, organized by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, is set to depart from Catania, Italy, with an objective to provide aid and raise global awareness about Gaza's humanitarian crisis.

The activists, including 'Game of Thrones' actor Liam Cunningham and MEP Rima Hassan, plan to reach the embattled region within seven days, contingent on encountering no interceptions. Thunberg, emotionally highlighting global indifference, stressed the importance of continuing to seek change.

Israel argues the blockade is to press Hamas for hostage releases amidst devastation. Previous attempts, like a May mission, faced alleged drone attacks. This ongoing maritime endeavor aligns with broader strategies, including the Global March to Gaza, urging an end to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)