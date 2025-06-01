Left Menu

Greta Thunberg Sets Sail to Break Gaza Siege

Greta Thunberg and 11 activists are setting sail on the Madleen from Italy to Gaza, aiming to break Israel's blockade and deliver aid. The voyage draws international attention to the ongoing humanitarian crisis. They face risks, including prior attacks at sea on similar missions.

Updated: 01-06-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 20:37 IST
Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg and 11 activists will embark on a voyage aboard the sailing boat Madleen, aiming to challenge and break Israel's siege of Gaza. The initiative, organized by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, is set to depart from Catania, Italy, with an objective to provide aid and raise global awareness about Gaza's humanitarian crisis.

The activists, including 'Game of Thrones' actor Liam Cunningham and MEP Rima Hassan, plan to reach the embattled region within seven days, contingent on encountering no interceptions. Thunberg, emotionally highlighting global indifference, stressed the importance of continuing to seek change.

Israel argues the blockade is to press Hamas for hostage releases amidst devastation. Previous attempts, like a May mission, faced alleged drone attacks. This ongoing maritime endeavor aligns with broader strategies, including the Global March to Gaza, urging an end to the conflict.

