Strengthening Ties: Australia's Strategic Engagement in South Asia

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles is set to visit India as part of a four-nation tour aimed at enhancing security cooperation with South and Southeast Asia. His visit coincides with the fifth anniversary of the Australia-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, highlighting the nations' commitment to regional prosperity and security.

Updated: 01-06-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 23:48 IST
Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles is embarking on a significant diplomatic tour, with India as one of his key stops. This visit, part of a broader four-nation trip, underscores Australia's commitment to strengthening security ties in South and Southeast Asia.

The deputy prime minister's visit to India is timely, marking the fifth anniversary of the Australia-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This framework has been instrumental in aligning both countries on their shared vision for regional security and prosperity, particularly in the Indian Ocean.

Alongside India, Marles' itinerary includes high-level meetings in the Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia, reinforcing Australia's strategic priorities in the Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

