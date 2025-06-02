Left Menu

Narrow Lead in Poland's Presidential Election: Trzaskowski vs Nawrocki

In Poland's presidential election second round, the Civic Coalition's Rafal Trzaskowski is barely leading with 50.3% of the votes, according to an Ipsos exit poll. His competitor, Karol Nawrocki from the Law and Justice party, is closely behind with 49.7%. The results indicate a tight race in Polish politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 02-06-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 00:30 IST
In a closely contested presidential race, Rafal Trzaskowski, the candidate from Poland's Civic Coalition, holds a slender lead with 50.3% of the votes, according to an exit poll conducted by Ipsos for multiple TV stations.

His opponent, Karol Nawrocki, representing the nationalist Law and Justice party, secured 49.7% of the vote, illustrating a neck-and-neck battle for the presidency.

This election outcome reflects a deeply divided political landscape in Poland, highlighting the narrow margin between the two parties' support base.

