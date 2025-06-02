Terror Strikes Boulder: Flamethrower Attack at Peace Rally

Six individuals sustained injuries during a targeted terror attack at a bustling outdoor mall in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday. The incident unfolded during a demonstration organized to spotlight Israeli hostages taken by militants in Gaza. The FBI immediately described the event as a 'targeted terror attack.'

The prime suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, aged 45, allegedly shouted 'Free Palestine' and wielded a makeshift flamethrower. Denver FBI special agent Mark Michalek reported Soliman was apprehended and transported to a hospital post-arrest for undisclosed injuries.

Police cordoned off the Pearl Street pedestrian mall in the aftermath. The Justice Department, connecting the attack to religiously and ethnically driven violence in the US, is conducting a thorough investigation. A spate of antisemitic attacks, exacerbated by the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, has authorities on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)