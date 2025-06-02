AIADMK Secures Alliance Stability with DMDK and Announces Key Rajya Sabha Nominees

In a decisive move, AIADMK has put to rest all uncertainty by confirming the continuation of its alliance with DMDK in the state. As part of this agreement, the DMDK has been assured a Rajya Sabha seat in 2026.

Tamil Nadu's primary opposition, AIADMK, has nominated two candidates for the June 19 Rajya Sabha biennial elections. Announced by party leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, the nominees include IS Inbadurai, a former legislator and advocate wing secretary, and M Dhanapal, former MLA and party presidium chairman.

With the retirement of six Rajya Sabha members on July 24, 2025, DMK, based on its assembly strength, is slated to win four seats, while AIADMK is expected to claim two with ally support, including that of BJP. All nominated candidates are set for unopposed victory, negating any electoral contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)