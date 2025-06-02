Left Menu

Tensions Rise: The Kashmir Conundrum

The Foreign Office of Pakistan refutes accusations from Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, blaming Pakistan for regional instability. The Kashmir conflict remains the core issue, and Pakistan continues to advocate for a resolution aligned with UN resolutions and Kashmiri aspirations. After recent escalations, both nations have agreed to cease hostilities.

In a statement on Monday, Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) dismissed claims by Indian leaders that the country is a source of regional instability, attributing recent tensions to long-standing issues surrounding Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top Indian officials have ramped up rhetoric accusing Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism. The FO countered by underscoring the unresolved Kashmir conflict as the primary threat to peace in the region.

Recent military escalations have strained relations, but a ceasefire was reached after dialogues between military officials. Pakistan has expressed a commitment to diplomatic solutions while defending its sovereignty against aggression.

