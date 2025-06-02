Tensions Rise: The Kashmir Conundrum

In a statement on Monday, Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) dismissed claims by Indian leaders that the country is a source of regional instability, attributing recent tensions to long-standing issues surrounding Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top Indian officials have ramped up rhetoric accusing Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism. The FO countered by underscoring the unresolved Kashmir conflict as the primary threat to peace in the region.

Recent military escalations have strained relations, but a ceasefire was reached after dialogues between military officials. Pakistan has expressed a commitment to diplomatic solutions while defending its sovereignty against aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)