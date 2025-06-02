Turkey to take steps to arrange Putin-Zelenskiy meeting, Erdogan says
Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 02-06-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 20:28 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey will take steps to bring together the leaders of Russia and Ukraine for talks in either the capital Ankara or in Istanbul, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.
"My desire is to bring (Vladimir) Putin and (Volodymyr) Zelenskiy together in Istanbul or Ankara. Also to invite (U.S. President Donald) Trump to this meeting as well...We will take steps for this meeting after the latest talks," Erdogan said, speaking after a cabinet meeting in Ankara.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IIT Bombay Suspends Ties with Turkish Universities Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Delhi High Court to Hear Turkish Firm's Plea Over Security Clearance Revocation
Galatasaray Clinches 25th Turkish Title with Stellar Victory
Galatasaray Triumphs: Secures 25th Turkish Title with Decisive Win
Galatasaray Clinches Historic 25th Turkish Title