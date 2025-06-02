Turkey to take steps to arrange Putin-Zelenskiy meeting, Erdogan says

Turkey will take steps to bring together the leaders of Russia and Ukraine for talks in either the capital Ankara or in Istanbul, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

"My desire is to bring (Vladimir) Putin and (Volodymyr) Zelenskiy together in Istanbul or Ankara. Also to invite (U.S. President Donald) Trump to this meeting as well...We will take steps for this meeting after the latest talks," Erdogan said, speaking after a cabinet meeting in Ankara.

