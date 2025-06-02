Why no appeal for 'virtual Bakri Eid': Nitesh Rane to environmentalists, animal rights activists

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane on Monday slammed environmentalists and animal rights activists by questioning why they had not made appeals for celebration of ''virtual'' Bakri Eid.

He accused them of being ''selective'' in their approach by only targeting Hindu festivals like Holi and Diwali.

''Some people advise us not to use firecrackers or colours during our festivals citing environmental concerns. Where have they gone now? Why is there no call for virtual celebration (not involving animal sacrifice) of Bakri Eid? Where are those animal lovers who appeal for virtual celebrations of festivals like Holi or Diwali,'' he asked.

Speaking to reporters, Rane, the state's minister for fisheries and port development, said, ''These animal lovers make selective appeals in the name of animal rights. Why are they not saying the same ahead of Bakri Id. This is Hindu Rashtra. If the Constitution drafted by Dr Ambedkar is applicable to Hindus then it should be equally applicable to Muslims also. No Sharia law will be applicable.'' He also asked why the Muslim community cannot come together to ''support the idea of celebrating Bakri Eid in an environment-friendly way'' as it would prevent unnecessary issues and ''Hindus would not have to face restrictions in their own societies''.

He also warned of legal action if goats are sacrificed without following laid-down rules and laws.

Appeals of ''environment-friendly Bakri Eid'' must be directed at religious leaders of the community ''so that animal lovers feel satisfied'', he added.

Speaking on the water taxi project to connect the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport to Mumbai, Rane said he had held a meeting of officials, adding that he wished to extend such services to other coastal districts.

He also lampooned the Congress over Independent MLC Satyajit Tambe's remarks about difficulties leaders of that party face in meeting Rahul Gandhi.

''From 2014 to 2019, I was a Congress MLA. Rahul Gandhi never met me. He did not even show me his face. What Tambe said is true. Even though he was the Congress president, he never made himself available to leaders like us,'' Rane claimed.

''The BJP is the world's largest political party, and yet I can get an appointment with my party president or the chief minister in 10 minutes. That is one of the reasons behind BJP's success. Unfortunately, Rahul Gandhi does not follow the same approach. I fully support Tambe's statement,'' he added.

