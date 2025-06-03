Left Menu

Akhilesh slams UP govt over plight of teachers, backs protest by Shiksha Mitras and teaching aspirants

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-06-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 00:04 IST
Akhilesh slams UP govt over plight of teachers, backs protest by Shiksha Mitras and teaching aspirants
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday voiced strong support for the protesting Shiksha Mitras and teaching aspirants in Uttar Pradesh, criticising the BJP-led state government for what he described as ''alarming neglect'' of the education sector.

Yadav in a series of posts on X highlighted two separate protests -- one by basic teacher aspirants in Prayagraj outside the Education Selection Board and another by Shiksha Mitras from across the state at Lucknow's Eco Garden.

He said these demonstrations reflected the deep frustration among the teaching professionals and job seekers.

''It is deeply concerning that there has been no recruitment for basic teachers from the Education Selection Board for the past seven years. On the other hand, Shiksha Mitras are only paid for 11 months and that too merely Rs 10,000 per month,'' Yadav said.

Drawing attention to the economic struggles faced by the contract teachers, he said, ''Only families know how hard it is to survive on such meagre wages. We stand with every Shiksha Mitra and their family.'' The former chief minister also criticised the treatment of retired teachers and extended support to all members of the teaching community.

''We are with all teachers and their families whether it is retired educators who have been insulted through verbal abuse, those receiving only a pittance in the name of salary or the countless candidates who have been waiting for years to become teachers since the BJP came to power,'' he said.

Using the slogan ''Shikshak kahe aaj ka, nahi chahiye BJP'' (The education community says, we don't want the BJP today), Yadav made it clear that he views the ruling party as failing the education sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

