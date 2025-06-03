Left Menu

Opposition parties come together to demand special session of Parliament, write letter to PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 13:42 IST
Leaders from 16 opposition parties demanded a special session of Parliament on Operation Sindoor in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as INDIA bloc parties held a meeting on the issue in the national capital on Tuesday.

Leaders from several parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Samajwadi Party, and Shiv Sena (UBT) were part of the meeting.

INDIA bloc MPs have signed a letter addressed to the prime minister raising the demand for a special session of Parliament, opposition leaders said.

Congress' Jairam Ramesh and Deependra Hooda, TMC leader Derek O'Brien, SP's Ramgopal Yadav, RJD's Manoj Jha, and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut attended the meeting.

The DMK is also among the signatories, but could not join the meeting as it coincided with Karunanidhi's birth anniversary.

National Conference, CPI(M), IUML, CPI, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Kerala Congress, MDMK, CPI(ML) Liberation are also among those who have signed the letter, opposition leaders said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) skipped the meeting but will write a separate letter to the prime minister with the demand.

Nationalist Congress Party (SP), however, is not among the parties demanding a special session.

Several Opposition parties have been demanding a special session of Parliament since the Pahalgam terror attack. The demand was also raised in an all-party meeting held to inform the lawmakers about Operation Sindoor.

Trinamool Congress has suggested that the session should be held in June, after the multi-party delegations which are travelling to different countries to convey India's stand against terrorism return to the country.

