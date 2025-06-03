Poland's PM Tusk says confidence vote on his government will take place June 11

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Tuesday that parliament will hold a confidence vote on his government on June 11.

He called for the vote after his political ally, the liberal Warsaw mayor, lost Poland's weekend presidential election to conservative Karol Nawrocki.

Tusk's government runs most of the day-to-day matters in Poland. It also exists separately from the presidency, but the president holds power to veto laws, and Nawrocki's win will make it extremely difficult for Tusk to press his pro-European agenda.

Tusk announced the date of the confidence vote at the start of a Cabinet meeting in Warsaw.

"We are starting the session in a new political reality,'' Tusk said. "The political reality is new, because we have a new president. But the constitution, our obligations and the expectations of citizens have not changed. In Poland, the government rules, which is a great obligation and honour." Nawrocki, who was supported by US President Donald Trump, won 50.89 per cent of votes in a tight race against Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who received 49.11 per cent.

The race revealed deep divisions in the country along the eastern flank of NATO and the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)