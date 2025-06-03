South Korea's liberal Lee Jae-myung projected to win presidential election, JTBC says
South Korea's liberal party candidate Lee Jae-myung is projected to have won the presidential election, local broadcaster JTBC reported on Tuesday.
Reuters has not independently confirmed the results of the forecast.
