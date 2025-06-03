Liberal Lee Jae-myung projected to win South Korea presidential election, broadcasters say
Updated: 03-06-2025 16:41 IST
South Korea's liberal party candidate Lee Jae-myung is projected to win the country's snap presidential election, according to a joint exit poll by broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS on Tuesday.
Reuters has not independently confirmed the results, which put Lee on 51.7% and his conservative rival Kim Moon-soo on 39.3%, though the exit poll has in previous elections mostly been in line with the final results.
