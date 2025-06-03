Left Menu

Liberal Lee Jae-myung projected to win South Korea presidential election, broadcasters say

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 03-06-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 16:41 IST
Liberal Lee Jae-myung projected to win South Korea presidential election, broadcasters say
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's liberal party candidate Lee Jae-myung is projected to win the country's snap presidential election, according to a joint exit poll by broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS on Tuesday.

Reuters has not independently confirmed the results, which put Lee on 51.7% and his conservative rival Kim Moon-soo on 39.3%, though the exit poll has in previous elections mostly been in line with the final results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity crisis looms as generative AI outpaces regulation

AI accurately predicts depression risk using lifestyle and health data

Electronic health records transform drug discovery and validation

AI-driven food safety systems slash waste, spot fraud, and prevent iIllness

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025