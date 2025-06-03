Sanjay Singh Criticizes Modi Over Operation Sindoor Ceasefire
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh criticizes the Indian government's Operation Sindoor ceasefire decision with Pakistan, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify the move. He accuses the US of dictating the ceasefire, threatening India's sovereignty and demands a parliamentary session to address these issues.
Sanjay Singh, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP, has vocally criticized the central government's decision to declare a ceasefire in the ongoing Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. His main contention is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should explain the rationale behind the ceasefire as terrorists involved in attacks have not yet been neutralized.
Singh alleged the ceasefire was influenced by US President Donald Trump, pointing to a tweet from Trump acknowledging the ceasefire before an announcement from India. He claims this represents a significant compromise of national sovereignty, especially since US intervention appears linked to threats of halting trade.
Demanding clarity, Singh has called for a special parliamentary session. He has also written to the prime minister, seeking answers and expressing concerns over the country's sovereignty and international pressures affecting national security decisions.
