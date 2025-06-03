Punjab CM's Fiery Remarks on BJP's 'Operation Sindoor'
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized the BJP for using 'sindoor' as a political tool during Ludhiana West's bypoll campaign. Mann mocked the concept by suggesting a 'one nation, one husband' scheme, while the BJP argued Operation Sindoor addresses terrorism and defends Indian lives, not politics.
- Country:
- India
In a heated exchange, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched a vehement critique at the BJP over its electoral tactics, accusing the party of trivializing 'sindoor' to garner votes in the upcoming Ludhiana West assembly bypoll.
Responding to inquiries on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting, Mann questioned the BJP's use of the term Operation Sindoor, suggesting it amounts to a 'one nation, one husband' scheme. The Punjab BJP countered, emphasizing the operation's roots in combating terrorism and safeguarding Indian lives.
Operation Sindoor, as clarified by BJP spokesperson Pritpal Singh Balliawal, involved strategic military actions targeting terror installations in response to previous attacks. He criticized Mann for his comments, which he perceived as disrespectful towards the sacrifices entailed in such operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Government Sparks Controversy with Vigilance Officers' Reinstatement
TMC Opts Out: India's Global Mission Against Terrorism Kicks Off
India's Global Strategy: Operation Sindoor and the Battle Against Terrorism
Mamata Banerjee Upholds Party's Autonomy Amid India's Diplomatic Mission Against Terrorism
India Assembles All-Party Delegation to Expose Pakistan's Terrorism Links