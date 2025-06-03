Minister Condemns Congress 'Suffocation': A Reflection on Patriotism

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has expressed strong disapproval of the Congress, criticizing the party for restricting its leaders from supporting India's international position on issues like Operation Sindoor.

In a discussion with PTI Videos, Singh took aim at Congress leader Salman Khurshid, pointing to the 'suffocation' within the opposition party, where homage to one family supersedes national interest. He emphasized the importance of patriotism during missions to share India's anti-terrorism message.

Further, Singh defended the strategic dispatch of multi-party delegations as a demonstration of national unity, countering any purely political opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policies and showcasing a collective front in combating global terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)