Minister Condemns Congress 'Suffocation': A Reflection on Patriotism

Union Minister Jitendra Singh criticized Congress for discouraging its leaders from expressing India's stance on global issues, following remarks made by Congress member Salman Khurshid. Singh highlighted the party's focus on individual praise over national unity and affirmed the benefits of multi-party delegations in showcasing India's unified stance against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 19:12 IST
Minister Condemns Congress 'Suffocation': A Reflection on Patriotism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh has expressed strong disapproval of the Congress, criticizing the party for restricting its leaders from supporting India's international position on issues like Operation Sindoor.

In a discussion with PTI Videos, Singh took aim at Congress leader Salman Khurshid, pointing to the 'suffocation' within the opposition party, where homage to one family supersedes national interest. He emphasized the importance of patriotism during missions to share India's anti-terrorism message.

Further, Singh defended the strategic dispatch of multi-party delegations as a demonstration of national unity, countering any purely political opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policies and showcasing a collective front in combating global terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

