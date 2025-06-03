U.S. Reconfigures Military Strategy in Syria: A New Direction
The United States will reduce its military presence in Syria from eight bases to one, shifting policy after past efforts proved ineffective. With around 2,000 troops working to prevent an Islamic State resurgence, the new strategy involves collaborating with the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces and withdrawing from Deir el-Zor.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 03-06-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 19:37 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
The United States plans to reduce its military bases in Syria from eight to one, signaling a shift in policy due to past ineffectiveness, according to new U.S. special envoy Thomas Barrack.
Currently, approximately 2,000 U.S. soldiers are stationed in Syria, primarily to fend off an Islamic State resurgence. This move is part of broader efforts to engage with the government under new Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa.
The U.S. plans to collaborate with its ally, the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces, and withdraw troops from Deir el-Zor, emphasizing more effective integration into local armed forces despite Turkish concerns about Kurdish influence.
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Syria
- military
- policy
- Thomas Barrack
- Islamic State
- Kurdistan
- SDF
- Turkey
- Ahmed al-Sharaa
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversial Energy Deals in Iraqi Kurdistan Deemed 'Null and Void'
Iraq Rejects Kurdistan's Oil Deals: Controversy Over U.S Investments
Oil Conflict: Federal Iraq vs. Kurdistan Region
Iraqi Federal Government Files Lawsuit Against Kurdistan Over Oil Contracts
US citizen who joined Islamic State in Syria is sentenced to 10 years in prison