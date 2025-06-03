U.S. Reconfigures Military Strategy in Syria: A New Direction

The United States plans to reduce its military bases in Syria from eight to one, signaling a shift in policy due to past ineffectiveness, according to new U.S. special envoy Thomas Barrack.

Currently, approximately 2,000 U.S. soldiers are stationed in Syria, primarily to fend off an Islamic State resurgence. This move is part of broader efforts to engage with the government under new Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The U.S. plans to collaborate with its ally, the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces, and withdraw troops from Deir el-Zor, emphasizing more effective integration into local armed forces despite Turkish concerns about Kurdish influence.