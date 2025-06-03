Iran's Diplomatic Pivot: A New Chapter with Lebanon

The Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, expressed intentions to improve ties with Lebanon during his visit to Beirut. This move hints at a shift in longstanding relations that primarily focused on supporting Hezbollah, now weakened by Israeli military actions, making way for a new Lebanese political landscape.

Araqchi's dialogue with Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi underlined his desire to foster bilateral relations based on mutual respect and avoid interference in internal affairs. He also invited Salam to visit Iran, indicating a possible thaw in relations.

Historically, Iran and Lebanon's ties faced challenges, especially concerning Hezbollah's role. Araqchi's recent comments notably omitted Hezbollah, suggesting a change in tone. This shift follows past tensions, including disputes over comments and diplomatic incidents between the countries.

