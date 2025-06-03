Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi's 'Surrender' to Trump: History of Standing Tall

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of surrendering to then-US President Donald Trump during an India-Pakistan military conflict. Speaking at a Congress convention in Bhopal, Gandhi contrasted Modi's actions with Indira Gandhi's steadfastness during the 1971 war, despite American threats.

Launching Congress's 'Sangthan Srijan Abhiyan', Gandhi accused the BJP and RSS of historically capitulating to external pressures, while asserting that Congress leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru consistently stood firm against superpowers. He called out BJP's alleged strategies of dominating national institutions and undermining the constitution.

Gandhi also underscored Congress's dedication to social justice, promising to push for a caste census in Parliament. Criticizing Modi's changing stance on caste issues, he advocated for adopting the Telangana model for the census. He further accused the BJP government of prioritizing business magnates over the nation's youth.

