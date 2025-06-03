Left Menu

Bipartisan Indian Delegation Pushes for Global Consensus on Anti-Terrorism in Belgium

A multi-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, is visiting Belgium to discuss India's stance on terrorism with Belgian authorities, the EU, and the Indian diaspora.

A bipartisan Indian parliamentary delegation, headed by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, has embarked on a three-day trip to Belgium, aimed at presenting India's firm anti-terrorism stance. The delegation seeks to engage with Belgian government officials, the European Union, and the Indian diaspora to discuss the increasing menace of cross-border terrorism.

According to a press release by the Indian Embassy in Brussels, this multi-party delegation will also focus on highlighting India's response to recent terrorist attacks, such as the heinous assault in Pahalgam. The delegation's itinerary includes discussions with think-tanks, media, and the local Indian community in Belgium.

This visit is part of a larger initiative by India, deploying seven multi-party delegations to 33 global capitals to underline Pakistan's connection to terrorism. The trip follows heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after coordinated precision strikes on terror infrastructure, ending in an agreement to cease military actions.

