Czech PM Faces Political Turmoil Amid Bitcoin Scandal

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala is facing intense political pressure after Justice Minister Pavel Blazek's controversial resignation. Blazek stepped down amid backlash for accepting a significant bitcoin donation from an ex-convict, raising ethical concerns and sparking calls for accountability.

The opposition, led by the populist ANO party, plans to initiate a no-confidence vote, arguing the government should resign immediately. However, despite this turmoil, Prime Minister Fiala remains firm in his stance that the government should not fall.

Fiala has appointed Eva Decroix to replace Blazek, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive investigation. Coalition partners have demanded explanations but have yet to withdraw support, leaving the government with a narrow majority in parliament.

