Czech PM Faces Political Turmoil Amid Bitcoin Scandal

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala is under pressure to resign following the resignation of Justice Minister Pavel Blazek over a controversial bitcoin donation. The opposition ANO party plans to call a no-confidence vote. Despite the political scandal, Fiala insists the government will remain stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala is facing intense political pressure after Justice Minister Pavel Blazek's controversial resignation. Blazek stepped down amid backlash for accepting a significant bitcoin donation from an ex-convict, raising ethical concerns and sparking calls for accountability.

The opposition, led by the populist ANO party, plans to initiate a no-confidence vote, arguing the government should resign immediately. However, despite this turmoil, Prime Minister Fiala remains firm in his stance that the government should not fall.

Fiala has appointed Eva Decroix to replace Blazek, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive investigation. Coalition partners have demanded explanations but have yet to withdraw support, leaving the government with a narrow majority in parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

