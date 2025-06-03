Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi Over Alleged US Mediation in Operation Sindoor

Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Modi of yielding to US pressure during Operation Sindoor, contrasting it with Indira Gandhi's firm stance during the 1971 war. He claimed the BJP-RSS frequently concedes under pressure, describing Congress leaders as steadfast in contrast. His remarks were made in Bhopal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:43 IST
Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi (Photo/AICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address to Congress workers in Bhopal on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leveled serious allegations against the BJP-led government, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of capitulating to US pressure during Operation Sindoor. Gandhi contrasted this with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's defiance during the 1971 war.

Highlighting his views, he remarked, "When Trump called Modi, the Prime Minister surrendered, while Indira Gandhi, during the 1971 war, stood firm against US threats. This is the difference in character," he asserted. Gandhi further criticized the BJP-RSS, claiming they crumble under the slightest of pressures.

In a post on X, Gandhi reiterated his stance, mentioning Trump's alleged claim of credit for easing India-Pakistan tensions. He emphatically stated, "The Congress is made up of 'babbar shers' and 'shernis' who never bow, even to superpowers." India's Operation Sindoor had strategically targeted terror hubs post the Pahalgam attack, leading to subsequent military engagements with Pakistan.

