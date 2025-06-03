Dutch Political Turmoil: Coalition Collapse Sparks Snap Election
The Dutch government collapsed due to Geert Wilders quitting the coalition over immigration policy disputes. Prime Minister Dick Schoof criticized Wilders for being irresponsible, yet preparations for a snap election are underway. This development highlights growing frustrations with migration issues and the potential shift to the far-right in Dutch politics.
The Dutch government fell into disarray on Tuesday following the departure of anti-Muslim politician Geert Wilders from the right-wing coalition. His departure seemingly paves the way for a snap election as he accused his coalition partners of not supporting his intent to strengthen immigration policies.
Prime Minister Dick Schoof, serving as an independent, condemned Wilders for being reckless, while coalition partners claimed they were awaiting proposals from Wilders' own PVV party. As PVV ministers exit the cabinet, others are left to maintain a caretaker government until an election can take place, likely not before October.
Tensions over migration and the high cost of living are fueling the rise of the far-right. This fracturing within Europe comes as the continent faces pressures from interactions with Russia and an unpredictable U.S. administration under Donald Trump. Schoof emphasized the need for decisiveness amid national and international challenges as he submitted his resignation to King Willem-Alexander.
