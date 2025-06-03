Lee Jae-myung's Victory: A New Era for South Korea?

In a dramatic shift, Lee Jae-myung has emerged victorious in South Korea's recent presidential election, promising to lead the nation away from the turmoil of martial law's aftermath. With the count nearly complete, Lee's triumph ushers in a new political era, set to redefine the country's domestic and foreign policy landscape.

Lee's win comes after defeating Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party, who conceded the race, acknowledging the voters' resounding critique of the previous administration's martial law decree. Almost 80% of the electorate turned out for this crucial election, marking a high point in voter engagement since 1997.

As Lee prepares to take office, he faces the challenge of healing a nation divided by recent political upheaval. His agenda includes economic revival and outreach to North Korea, while he promises to address societal disparities. The official results will soon be certified, paving the way for Lee's expected inauguration.

(With inputs from agencies.)