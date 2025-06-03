Left Menu

Indigenous Advocate Hugo Aguilar Set to Make History in Mexico's Supreme Court

Hugo Aguilar, an Indigenous rights defender, is leading Mexico's first popular election to head the Supreme Court. Aguilar, a Mixtec lawyer, aims to represent underrepresented Indigenous voices. The election, though controversial, is seen as an opportunity for Indigenous empowerment amidst critiques of its complexity and potential judicial independence issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 23:13 IST
Indigenous Advocate Hugo Aguilar Set to Make History in Mexico's Supreme Court

Indigenous rights advocate Hugo Aguilar is on the verge of making history as he leads the race to become head of Mexico's highest court. According to the latest electoral authority data released, Aguilar has garnered 5.15 million votes, representing 5.22% of the total counted from Sunday's election.

President Claudia Sheinbaum has lauded Aguilar's lead, noting the significance of having an Indigenous leader since the presidency of Benito Juarez. Aguilar, a Mixtec lawyer, currently serves as the lead rights coordinator for the National Institute of Indigenous Peoples (INPI).

Critics of the election process have expressed concerns over its complexity and potential impact on judicial independence. However, Aguilar argues that this represents a historic opportunity for Indigenous representation, promising to highlight the rights and traditions of the Indigenous communities if he is elected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025