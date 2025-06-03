Indigenous Advocate Hugo Aguilar Set to Make History in Mexico's Supreme Court
Hugo Aguilar, an Indigenous rights defender, is leading Mexico's first popular election to head the Supreme Court. Aguilar, a Mixtec lawyer, aims to represent underrepresented Indigenous voices. The election, though controversial, is seen as an opportunity for Indigenous empowerment amidst critiques of its complexity and potential judicial independence issues.
Indigenous rights advocate Hugo Aguilar is on the verge of making history as he leads the race to become head of Mexico's highest court. According to the latest electoral authority data released, Aguilar has garnered 5.15 million votes, representing 5.22% of the total counted from Sunday's election.
President Claudia Sheinbaum has lauded Aguilar's lead, noting the significance of having an Indigenous leader since the presidency of Benito Juarez. Aguilar, a Mixtec lawyer, currently serves as the lead rights coordinator for the National Institute of Indigenous Peoples (INPI).
Critics of the election process have expressed concerns over its complexity and potential impact on judicial independence. However, Aguilar argues that this represents a historic opportunity for Indigenous representation, promising to highlight the rights and traditions of the Indigenous communities if he is elected.
