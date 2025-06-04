Streamlining Federal Workforce: Trump's New Directive to Fire Misconduct-prone Employees

In an unprecedented move, President Donald Trump's administration unveiled a proposed rule on Tuesday aimed at easing the process of firing federal employees for misconduct. This proposal forms part of a broader initiative targeting the overhaul of civil service and the downsizing of federal bureaucracy.

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) published the proposed regulation, which could allow it to direct federal agencies to dismiss employees for infractions such as tax evasion and leaking sensitive information. This initiative extends OPM's current authority to deem job applicants unsuitable for federal roles to include current employees.

Despite longstanding job protections, this proposal would shift cases of misconduct from traditional disciplinary procedures to OPM. Critics argue these changes may breach federal civil service and labor laws, but OPM states the existing system is inefficient and hinders the public's view of federal service. The public has 30 days to comment on the proposed rule.