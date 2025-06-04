Left Menu

Streamlining Federal Workforce: Trump's New Directive to Fire Misconduct-prone Employees

President Trump's administration is pushing for a new rule to make it easier to fire federal employees involved in misconduct, aiming to reform civil service and reduce federal bureaucracy. The U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) proposed an extension of its existing powers to oversee federal employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 00:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented move, President Donald Trump's administration unveiled a proposed rule on Tuesday aimed at easing the process of firing federal employees for misconduct. This proposal forms part of a broader initiative targeting the overhaul of civil service and the downsizing of federal bureaucracy.

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) published the proposed regulation, which could allow it to direct federal agencies to dismiss employees for infractions such as tax evasion and leaking sensitive information. This initiative extends OPM's current authority to deem job applicants unsuitable for federal roles to include current employees.

Despite longstanding job protections, this proposal would shift cases of misconduct from traditional disciplinary procedures to OPM. Critics argue these changes may breach federal civil service and labor laws, but OPM states the existing system is inefficient and hinders the public's view of federal service. The public has 30 days to comment on the proposed rule.

