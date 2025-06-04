Left Menu

Elon Musk Sparks Controversy Over Trump's Tax Bill

Billionaire Elon Musk has described President Trump's congressional tax and spending bill as a "disgusting abomination," drawing support from fiscally conservative Republicans. The bill, which may add $3.8 trillion to the national debt, faces opposition in the Senate, despite Trump's backing for its passage.

In a surprising twist, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has vehemently criticized President Donald Trump's tax and spending bill as a "disgusting abomination," raising significant concerns amongst fiscally conservative Republicans. Musk expressed his disapproval on social media, highlighting fears that the legislation could further expand the national debt.

The bill, which has already narrowly passed the House of Representatives, aims to extend the 2017 tax cuts while increasing military and border security spending. The Congressional Budget Office estimates the bill could add up to $3.8 trillion to the nation's debt. Despite support from the Republican majority, the bill's passage in the Senate remains uncertain due to intra-party disagreements.

Majority Leader John Thune maintains a commitment to push the legislation through by July 4, aligning with President Trump's agenda, even as critics, including Senate Republican hardliners, demand more substantial spending cuts. The unfolding debate presents a crucial test of political influence for Musk, who recently stepped down from a government role, complicating the bill's journey through Congress.

