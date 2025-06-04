Mexico’s Plea Against U.S. Steel Tariff Surge

In a strategic move, Mexico aims to secure exclusion from the United States' heightened steel import tariffs, Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard disclosed on Tuesday. This plea comes on the heels of President Trump doubling tariffs to 50%.

Ebrard expressed concerns about the fairness and viability of these measures. He highlighted that Mexico seeks the same exception granted to the United Kingdom regarding this tariff hike.

The minister plans to formally present Mexico's request this Friday, positioning the country alongside other strategic partners hoping to alleviate economic strain caused by the new tariffs.