Mexico’s Plea Against U.S. Steel Tariff Surge
Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced that Mexico will request exclusion from the recently increased U.S. tariffs on steel imports, which were doubled to 50% by President Trump. Citing fairness and sustainability, Ebrard compares the situation to the U.K.'s exemption, urging similar treatment for Mexico.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 06:25 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 06:25 IST
In a strategic move, Mexico aims to secure exclusion from the United States' heightened steel import tariffs, Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard disclosed on Tuesday. This plea comes on the heels of President Trump doubling tariffs to 50%.
Ebrard expressed concerns about the fairness and viability of these measures. He highlighted that Mexico seeks the same exception granted to the United Kingdom regarding this tariff hike.
The minister plans to formally present Mexico's request this Friday, positioning the country alongside other strategic partners hoping to alleviate economic strain caused by the new tariffs.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico
- steel
- tariffs
- Donald Trump
- Marcelo Ebrard
- economy
- duty
- U.K.
- exclusion
- trade
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Tightens Import Rules on Precious Metals to Prevent Duty Evasion
Cultural Assets Group: A New Era for Saudi Arabia's Creative Economy
Qatar's Economy Shields Itself from U.S. Tariff Impact
Maharashtra's Challenge: A Vision for a Trillion-Dollar Economy
Dr. Jitendra Singh Champions Deep-Tech and Blue Economy at CSIR StartUp Conclave