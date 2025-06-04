Dollar Dips Amid U.S. Employment Data Anticipation and Trade Negotiation Tensions

The U.S. dollar slipped lower on Wednesday as market participants awaited critical U.S. employment data, while monitoring ongoing trade talks led by President Donald Trump with China and other key partners.

Wednesday marked a pivotal day with Trump imposing a doubling of tariffs on imported steel and aluminum to 50 percent, and anticipating crucial discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid accusations of prior trade deal violations.

Despite trade tensions, the dollar seesawed earlier in the week, post a gloomy manufacturing index but buoyed by an unexpected surge in job openings. Traders are poised for the ADP employment report release, setting the stage for crucial U.S. payroll data on Friday that could sway the currency and bond yields.