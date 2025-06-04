Left Menu

Tharoor's Diplomatic Mission: India's Stand on Terrorism

An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Shashi Tharoor, is engaging with US Congress members and policy experts to discuss Operation Sindoor and India's stance on terrorism. During their US visit, the group emphasizes India's right to defend itself and highlights Pakistan's links to terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2025 09:05 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 09:05 IST
Tharoor's Diplomatic Mission: India's Stand on Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

An Indian parliamentary delegation, spearheaded by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, is conducting a diplomatic mission in Washington, D.C. The group aims to communicate India's firm stance against terrorism to US Congress members and other American stakeholders.

The multi-party delegation, including representatives from various Indian political parties, intends to highlight Pakistan's involvement in terrorist activities that threaten regional stability. The outreach comes amidst heightened tensions following recent attacks attributed to Pakistan-based groups.

While advocating for India's right to safeguard its security and economic interests, the delegation also seeks to reinforce ties with international allies by demonstrating India's commitment to counterterrorism and peace.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025