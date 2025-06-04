Tharoor's Diplomatic Mission: India's Stand on Terrorism

An Indian parliamentary delegation, spearheaded by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, is conducting a diplomatic mission in Washington, D.C. The group aims to communicate India's firm stance against terrorism to US Congress members and other American stakeholders.

The multi-party delegation, including representatives from various Indian political parties, intends to highlight Pakistan's involvement in terrorist activities that threaten regional stability. The outreach comes amidst heightened tensions following recent attacks attributed to Pakistan-based groups.

While advocating for India's right to safeguard its security and economic interests, the delegation also seeks to reinforce ties with international allies by demonstrating India's commitment to counterterrorism and peace.