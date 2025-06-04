Tharoor's Diplomatic Mission: India's Stand on Terrorism
An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Shashi Tharoor, is engaging with US Congress members and policy experts to discuss Operation Sindoor and India's stance on terrorism. During their US visit, the group emphasizes India's right to defend itself and highlights Pakistan's links to terrorism.
- Country:
- United States
An Indian parliamentary delegation, spearheaded by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, is conducting a diplomatic mission in Washington, D.C. The group aims to communicate India's firm stance against terrorism to US Congress members and other American stakeholders.
The multi-party delegation, including representatives from various Indian political parties, intends to highlight Pakistan's involvement in terrorist activities that threaten regional stability. The outreach comes amidst heightened tensions following recent attacks attributed to Pakistan-based groups.
While advocating for India's right to safeguard its security and economic interests, the delegation also seeks to reinforce ties with international allies by demonstrating India's commitment to counterterrorism and peace.
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Cabinet Boost and India's Global Push Against Terrorism
Pakistan's Heatwave Aggravates Power Outage Crisis in Rural Areas
UNDP and ILO Partner to Champion Human Rights in Pakistan’s Business Sector
BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over India-Pakistan Ceasefire Remarks, Highlights Indus Water Treaty Suspension
Sindhi Leader Accuses Pakistan of Manipulating Bilawal Bhutto for Anti-India Agenda