Rahul Gandhi's Mission to Revitalize Haryana Congress
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to meet with senior party leaders in Haryana to initiate an organizational rejuvenation campaign. The party is focusing on appointing District Congress Committee presidents to strengthen its footing, having been out of power for over a decade in the state.
In a bid to rejuvenate the Congress party's structure in Haryana, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold crucial meetings with senior leaders and AICC-appointed observers on Wednesday. The meetings aim to kick-start the long-awaited reorganization process at the district level.
Gandhi, currently the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, arrived to conduct consultations with 17 senior Congress members, including former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, Randeep Singh Surjewala, and MP Deepender Singh Hooda. These interactions are central to obtaining feedback on reorganizing the party unit, which has lacked a district-level presence for 11 years.
With the Congress out of power in Haryana for over a decade, the campaign is seen as a strategic move to reclaim influence. Senior leader B K Hariprasad, in charge of Haryana affairs, stated that the appointment of district presidents would be finalized within a month, aligning with the party's broader objectives under the 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan' initiative.
