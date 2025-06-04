Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Mission to Revitalize Haryana Congress

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to meet with senior party leaders in Haryana to initiate an organizational rejuvenation campaign. The party is focusing on appointing District Congress Committee presidents to strengthen its footing, having been out of power for over a decade in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-06-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 12:26 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Mission to Revitalize Haryana Congress
Congress
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to rejuvenate the Congress party's structure in Haryana, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold crucial meetings with senior leaders and AICC-appointed observers on Wednesday. The meetings aim to kick-start the long-awaited reorganization process at the district level.

Gandhi, currently the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, arrived to conduct consultations with 17 senior Congress members, including former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, Randeep Singh Surjewala, and MP Deepender Singh Hooda. These interactions are central to obtaining feedback on reorganizing the party unit, which has lacked a district-level presence for 11 years.

With the Congress out of power in Haryana for over a decade, the campaign is seen as a strategic move to reclaim influence. Senior leader B K Hariprasad, in charge of Haryana affairs, stated that the appointment of district presidents would be finalized within a month, aligning with the party's broader objectives under the 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan' initiative.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025