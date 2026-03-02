Left Menu

Wuliangye Yibin's Leadership in Crisis: Chairman Detained

Shares in Chinese baijiu maker Wuliangye Yibin fell 1% after its chairman, Zeng Congqin, was detained by authorities in Yibin. Despite this, the company does not anticipate any impact on production. Baijiu makers are facing challenges due to China's slowing economy and tighter regulations on official banquets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 02-03-2026 09:06 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 09:06 IST
  • Country:
  • China

Shares of Wuliangye Yibin Co, a prominent Chinese baijiu producer, declined by 1% on Monday following the announcement that its chairman, Zeng Congqin, is in detention by Yibin authorities. The company disclosed this development in a weekend filing to the Shenzhen stock exchange.

Despite the detainment of its chairman, Wuliangye Yibin, renowned for being the second-largest high-end baijiu producer after Kweichow Moutai, assured stakeholders that business operations and production remain unaffected. Other senior managers continue their duties without interruption.

This comes amid a backdrop of a slowing Chinese economy and stricter controls on opulent official gatherings, factors impacting the nation's liquor industry. Furthermore, former chairman Li Shuguang was expelled from the Communist Party for alleged misconduct just last October.

