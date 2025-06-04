Ex-Congress MLA Malakar Boosts TMC Fortunes in North Bengal
Former Congress MLA Shankar Malakar joins the Trinamool Congress, strengthening TMC's influence among the Scheduled Caste community in north Bengal. Malakar's switch is viewed as a strategic move ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, potentially altering the political landscape in the region.
Former Congress MLA Shankar Malakar dealt a significant political shift by joining the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday, a move poised to impact the northern segment of West Bengal's political scene ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.
Malakar, a prominent figure among the Scheduled Caste community and a two-term legislator from Matigara-Naxalbari, solidified his allegiance to the TMC in the presence of senior party figures Subrata Bakshi and Aroop Biswas. His departure from Congress marks a challenging phase for the grand old party in the region known for its complex political dynamics.
The former MLA cited political alignment against BJP's perceived communal politics as his primary motive. His association with TMC is anticipated to bolster the party's grassroots connectivity in north Bengal, an area where it has traditionally faced challenges gaining traction.
