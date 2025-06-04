Lee Jae-myung: Navigating Turmoil in South Korea's Presidential Era

South Korea's political landscape witnessed a significant shift as Lee Jae-myung assumed the presidency without a transition period. His victory comes after a tumultuous phase, marked by his predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration and economic woes exacerbated by US tariffs.

In his inaugural speech, Lee outlined his government's roadmap, highlighting economic revival as a top priority. To tackle ongoing challenges, he plans to establish an emergency task force, aiming to counteract recession threats and improve consumer spending within the nation's sluggish economy.

Internationally, Lee's administration faces hurdles with North Korea's military alignment with Moscow and the need to fortify alliances with the US and Japan, while strategically reducing tensions with China and Russia. Domestically, his focus remains on uniting a politically polarized country, despite facing potential legal trials.

