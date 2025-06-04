Left Menu

Controversy in Ivory Coast: Exclusion of Opposition Leader Tidjane Thiam from Presidential Race

Ivory Coast opposition leader Tidjane Thiam has been excluded from the presidential race due to his past French nationality. This decision could spark tensions in a nation with a history of electoral disputes. Thiam's exclusion follows similar rulings against other prominent politicians, raising concerns about the country's democratic process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 15:50 IST
Controversy in Ivory Coast: Exclusion of Opposition Leader Tidjane Thiam from Presidential Race

The Ivory Coast's political landscape faces renewed tension as opposition leader and former Credit Suisse executive Tidjane Thiam has been deemed ineligible for the upcoming presidential election, according to party sources. This decision follows a court ruling linked to Thiam's previous French nationality.

The exclusion of Thiam, as well as other key political figures such as former president Laurent Gbagbo and Guillaume Soro, sparks concerns of escalating unrest in a nation still healing from a decade-long civil conflict fueled by disputes over electoral criteria.

Thiam's legal team has already petitioned the United Nations Human Rights Committee, urging intervention to ensure a fair and democratic electoral process. This development underscores Ivory Coast's ongoing struggle with democratic governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025