Controversy in Ivory Coast: Exclusion of Opposition Leader Tidjane Thiam from Presidential Race

The Ivory Coast's political landscape faces renewed tension as opposition leader and former Credit Suisse executive Tidjane Thiam has been deemed ineligible for the upcoming presidential election, according to party sources. This decision follows a court ruling linked to Thiam's previous French nationality.

The exclusion of Thiam, as well as other key political figures such as former president Laurent Gbagbo and Guillaume Soro, sparks concerns of escalating unrest in a nation still healing from a decade-long civil conflict fueled by disputes over electoral criteria.

Thiam's legal team has already petitioned the United Nations Human Rights Committee, urging intervention to ensure a fair and democratic electoral process. This development underscores Ivory Coast's ongoing struggle with democratic governance.

