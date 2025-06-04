Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Revives Congress in Haryana: New Org Structure on the Horizon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with senior leaders and observers in Haryana to initiate an organizational rejuvenation campaign. With a lack of district-level organization for over a decade, the party aims to strengthen its structure and unity. Appointments of district presidents and state unit enhancements are planned.

As part of an organizational rejuvenation campaign, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi convened with senior party leaders and observers in Haryana. This move aims to revitalize the party's presence in the state where it has lacked district-level organization for over 11 years.

During his two-and-a-half-hour visit to the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) headquarters, Gandhi discussed strategies with key party figures including former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state unit chief Udai Bhan. Efforts focus on strengthening the party's structure with the appointment of district presidents as a priority.

Former Union minister Birender Singh expressed optimism about the party's future, citing a united front and ongoing efforts to build an energetic organization. The Congress intends to complete its organizational enhancements, aiming for a robust presence in Haryana by 2025.

